Lunar Eclipse in India: Date, time and how to watch last Chandra Grahan of 2022

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the full moon passes through the shadow region of the earth and for some time it will be eclipsed. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called “Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.