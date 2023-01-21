Lupin recalls over 16,000 bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in the US citing manufacturing issue2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- As per USFDA, a total of 16,056 Rifampin Capsules which is used in the treatment of all forms of tuberculosis is being recalled due to a manufacturing issue.
Drug maker Lupin is recalling over 16,000 bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in the US market, news agency PTI has reported citing US Food and Drug Administration.
