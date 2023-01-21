Drug maker Lupin is recalling over 16,000 bottles of generic tuberculosis drug in the US market, news agency PTI has reported citing US Food and Drug Administration.

As per USFDA, a total of 16,056 Rifampin Capsules which is used in the treatment of all forms of tuberculosis is being recalled due to a manufacturing issue.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US health regulator, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, a US-based arm of the Mumbai-based drug major, is recalling the affected lot due to "Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications: Failure observed in related substance testing during long term stability study."

This affected lot has been produced at Lupin's Aurangabad plant and marketed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The company initiated Class II nationwide (US) recall of the affected lot on December 12 last year. A class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

The US generic drug market was estimated to be around $115.2 billion in 2019. It is the largest market for pharmaceutical products.

Earlier in December 2022, the US-based arm had recalling four lots of Quinapril tablets used to treat high blood pressure due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity. Quinapril tablets of strengths 20mg and 40mg packaged in separate 90 count bottles were distributed nationwide in the US to wholesalers, drug chains, mail order pharmacies and supermarkets, it had added.

The company, however, advised patients taking the Quinapril tablets "to continue taking their medication and contact their pharmacist, physician, or medical provider for advice regarding an alternative treatment". The company said nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables.

While everyone is exposed to some level of nitrosamines, these impurities may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, it had added.