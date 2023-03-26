Lure of gold drives SGBs past 100-tonne mark for first time1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Personal finance experts said incremental flows from gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) to SGBs after tax and indexation benefits were removed from debt funds effective 1 April, and would add to the bonds’ allure.
MUMBAI : Spooked by the impact of the banking crises in the West, Indian investors flocked to sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its last tranche for FY23, taking the bonds outstanding above the 100 -tonne mark for the first time since the scheme was introduced in November 2015.
