Lure of gold drives SGBs past 100-tonne mark for first time

“Given the current interest rate scenario, macroeconomic environment and political uncertainty abroad, gold remains one of the best asset classes to invest in, and SGB is the best medium to invest in gold if you’re in India," said Shekhar Bhandari, president, global transaction banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank. “The prices would remain supported due to the aforesaid reasons for the next couple of quarters with a correction likely in 2024."