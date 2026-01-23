Luthra brothers face ED heat as agency raids 8 premises in Delhi, Goa in nightclub fire deaths case

The Enforcement Directorate reportedly conducted raids against the Luthra brothers in Goa and Delhi on Friday in connection with the Goa nightclub fire deaths case.

“The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in the Goa fire case at eight premises linked to the Luthra brothers in Delhi and Goa. Of the eight places, five are being searched in Delhi and three in Goa, including the residences of the Luthra brothers,” officials were quoted by ANI as saying.

The raids were conducted after the financial probe agency filed a money laundering case against the promoters of a Goa-based nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire in December last year, officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The officials claimed the ED raided about eight premises, including the offices and residential locations of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra.

Premises linked to some others involved in the case were also searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

Goa nightclub fire deaths case A fire broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora village, on December 6, 2025, when it was hosting a dance party. As many as 25 people had died, and 50 others were injured in the incident.

The Goa government had later told the legislative assembly that the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub had been flagged for illegal construction by revenue officials in 2024.

Brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra – co-owners of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub – were held responsible for the blaze that claimed 25 lives. The two brothers had fled the country hours after the incident and travelled to Thailand.

They were later deported to India on December 17 last year and are currently in the custody of Goa police.

After the fire tragedy at Arpora village, Anjuna police had registered a case against the Luthra brothers on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Five managers and staff members were also arrested by the Goa Police in connection with the fire.