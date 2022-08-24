Lutyens' Delhi may not have liquor vendors from Sept 1

As per the latest order, only our state-owned agencies – DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS and DSCSC – will be allowed to operate retail liquor business in the city from 1 September.
With the New Delhi Municipal Council on 24 August turned down the AAP government's proposal to open five state-run liquor vends under its jurisdiction, Lutyens' Delhi is unlikely to have any liquor shops from September 1.
According to a NDMC official, there will no government liquor vends in Delhi after the new excise policy was implemented in November 2021. All private liquor outlets will shut down by 31 August and only state-run liquor vends will operate in the city according to the recent government's decision.
Meanwhile, the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC)'s proposal to open liquor stores at four locations in NDMC areas has been rejected.'
As per the latest order, only our state-owned agencies – DSIIDC, DTTDC, DCCWS (Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store) and DSCSC (Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation) – will be allowed to operate retail liquor business in the city from 1 September.
These agencies will open 500 liquor shops and the number will go up to 700 by the end of this year.'
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal said DSIIDC and DTTDC have sought permission to open five liquor shops in the civic body's jurisdiction.
"According to their proposal, one shop each was to be opened in Palika Parking, Yashwant Place, Janpath and two vends in Palika Bazar. After discussion, we have denied the permission for opening liquor shops in our jurisdiction," Chahal said.
