Luxembourg firm to set up cold chain facility for Covid-19 vaccine in Gujarat

"A day after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, we were contacted by Ambassador of India to EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg and two weeks later, we are already here with a team in India. The purpose of this visit is to transfer the technology from Luxembourg to India and also to set up a manufacturing site in India in a very short time frame. Gujarat will be the main state where we will be investigating main sites for production," CEO Provost told ANI here.