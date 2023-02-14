Luxurious house of SRK's manager has made netizens wonder, 'What on earth is her salary?’
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, shared the images of her renovated house on Instagram. Her lavish house was designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan
Mesmerised by the lavish lifestyle of film stars, people are often interested in their net worth. Following the massive success of Pathaan, people are not getting tired talking about Shah Rukh Khan. After his super-expensive watch gained social media's attention, now his manager, Pooja Dadlani's house designed by Gauri Khan, has left Internet wondering her net worth.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×