Mesmerised by the lavish lifestyle of film stars, people are often interested in their net worth. Following the massive success of Pathaan, people are not getting tired talking about Shah Rukh Khan. After his super-expensive watch gained social media's attention, now his manager, Pooja Dadlani's house designed by Gauri Khan, has left Internet wondering her net worth.

Recently, Pooja Dadlani shared the image of her new renovated house in Mumbai. The lavish house was designed by Sah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan.

“Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than Gauri Khan my family.. She turned my house into a home.," posted Pooja Dadlani on Instagram days ago.

As soon as the photo was shared, people began to appreciate Gauri Khan's designing skills and also wondered how much the celebrity manager earns.

One user commented, "“The more the client earns, the more the manager earns and SRK earns alot!!".

Many of them applauded Pooja Dadlani for staying with Shah Rukh Khan and his family even during tough times, when his big budgeted movie didn't perform well.

Soon after Pooja Dadlani's post, Gauri Khan also posted the photo of the house with on her instagram account. “Added cosiness and charm within a few weeks to turn a house into a home #gaurikhandesignes," posted Gauri Khan.

Soon after uploading the photograph on her Instagram account, people responded differently. Some insta users made trolled her fashion designing sense and called it ‘tacky’.

Criticising Gauri Khan's choice of expensive elements in her home designing, one user said,“she just puts in a lot of expensive fixtures, so it ends up looking fancy, but there's no thought put into it or any cohesiveness to the whole place."

Other people also called out the interior design to be very bland and some even said that it looked similar to that of a hotel.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan's sharp blue watch grabbed the public's attention. However, people were left stunned after knowing its price. As per a Hindustan Times report, the Audemars Piguet blue watch Shah Rukh Khan was wearing during his ‘Pathaan’ media interaction was worth ₹4.98 crore.