Luxury bus boat to revive decades-old water transport on river Jhelum. See pics

Luxury boat: With an aim to revive water transport in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought the first imported luxury boat for cruise on the Jhelum river, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. It said 30-seater 'Bus Boat' was currently undergoing trial runs in Jhelum river between Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar and Chattabal Weir, since July 10.

View Full Image A boat bus is being trialled as a means of transportation on the Jehlum River in Srinagar. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

Besides the 'Bus Boat', a marine equipment supplier firm — Sukhnag Enterprises — has also commissioned a 10-12 seater luxury pontoon boat and a 14-seater rescue boat in the Jhelum river.

The 'Bus Boat' and the rescue boat had been procured from New Zealand-based company named Mac while the luxury pontoon boat has been shipped from the United States, informed Imran Malik Director of Sukhnag Enterprises.

View Full Image People travel on a bus boat launched for the first time on a trial basis in the Jhelum River, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

According to the report, the purpose of bus boat is to revive decades-old water transport culture in Jhelum river which is one of the identity as well as heritage of Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said that it was an initiative by the government of Jammu and Kashmir for revival of water transport. "This boat has been made keeping in the mind the current needs of the people. The boast has air conditioning, music system and television. This is an optimum solution to decongest roads," he said.

View Full Image A boat bus is being trialled as a means of transportation on the Jehlum River in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

The introduction of luxury boat is part of the central government's Swadesh Darshan scheme funded under the Prime Minister's Development Programme (PMDP) aimed at integrated theme-based infrastructure development of tourist sites including river Jhelum in Kashmir.

The luxury bus boat is expected to play a major role to attract tourists to J&K from different parts of the world.

View Full Image A bus boat is launched for the first time on a trial basis, in the Jhelum River, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)





Aqib Sultan, a local resident told the news agency that the new boat will serve as a new point of attraction for tourists in the valley. "One major benefit is that this boat will attract tourists. They will be more excited to ride it and take a tour around the Dal lake and across the entire Jhelum river. They will be exploring all the best places. It will be sailing throughout the Jhelum area and the old city as well. I have seen it for the first time. The innovation is really at its best," said Sultan.

Gautam Bossley, driver of the boat informed that it is a fiberglass boat. "It is a glass fiber boat with all facilities. An added benefit is that a meeting like a conference of 10-12 people can be done inside the boat. This boat has a new look that will entice the tourists. It is a step towards enhancing water transport," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

