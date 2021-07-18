Luxury bus boat to revive decades-old water transport on river Jhelum. See pics

Aqib Sultan, a local resident told the news agency that the new boat will serve as a new point of attraction for tourists in the valley. "One major benefit is that this boat will attract tourists. They will be more excited to ride it and take a tour around the Dal lake and across the entire Jhelum river. They will be exploring all the best places. It will be sailing throughout the Jhelum area and the old city as well. I have seen it for the first time. The innovation is really at its best," said Sultan.