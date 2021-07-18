This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >Luxury bus boat to revive decades-old water transport on river Jhelum. See pics
Luxury bus boat to revive decades-old water transport on river Jhelum. See pics
2 min read.03:48 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
'Bus Boat' and the rescue boat had been procured from New Zealand-based company named Mac while the luxury pontoon boat has been shipped from the US
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Luxury boat: With an aim to revive water transport in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought the first imported luxury boat for cruise on the Jhelum river, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. It said 30-seater 'Bus Boat' was currently undergoing trial runs in Jhelum river between Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar and Chattabal Weir, since July 10.
Luxury boat: With an aim to revive water transport in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought the first imported luxury boat for cruise on the Jhelum river, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. It said 30-seater 'Bus Boat' was currently undergoing trial runs in Jhelum river between Lasjan in outskirts of Srinagar and Chattabal Weir, since July 10.
Besides the 'Bus Boat', a marine equipment supplier firm — Sukhnag Enterprises — has also commissioned a 10-12 seater luxury pontoon boat and a 14-seater rescue boat in the Jhelum river.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 'Bus Boat' and the rescue boat had been procured from New Zealand-based company named Mac while the luxury pontoon boat has been shipped from the United States, informed Imran Malik Director of Sukhnag Enterprises.
Click on the image to enlarge
According to the report, the purpose of bus boat is to revive decades-old water transport culture in Jhelum river which is one of the identity as well as heritage of Kashmir.
Speaking to ANI, Malik said that it was an initiative by the government of Jammu and Kashmir for revival of water transport. "This boat has been made keeping in the mind the current needs of the people. The boast has air conditioning, music system and television. This is an optimum solution to decongest roads," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
The introduction of luxury boat is part of the central government's Swadesh Darshan scheme funded under the Prime Minister's Development Programme (PMDP) aimed at integrated theme-based infrastructure development of tourist sites including river Jhelum in Kashmir.
The luxury bus boat is expected to play a major role to attract tourists to J&K from different parts of the world.
Click on the image to enlarge
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aqib Sultan, a local resident told the news agency that the new boat will serve as a new point of attraction for tourists in the valley. "One major benefit is that this boat will attract tourists. They will be more excited to ride it and take a tour around the Dal lake and across the entire Jhelum river. They will be exploring all the best places. It will be sailing throughout the Jhelum area and the old city as well. I have seen it for the first time. The innovation is really at its best," said Sultan.
Gautam Bossley, driver of the boat informed that it is a fiberglass boat. "It is a glass fiber boat with all facilities. An added benefit is that a meeting like a conference of 10-12 people can be done inside the boat. This boat has a new look that will entice the tourists. It is a step towards enhancing water transport," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!