Luxury carmakers expect robust sales in 2022
The domestic luxury car volumes stood at around 40,000 units in 2019, the best ever sales recorded by the industry in a year so far.
As the demand remains robust for high-end models, the leading luxury carmakers expect 2022 to turn out to be the best year in terms of sales, as compared to the volumes of 2019, according to news agency PTI. The companies also expect this festive season to be best in terms of dispatches, despite the chip shortage woes continue.