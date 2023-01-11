Luxury cruise MV Ganga Vilas reaches Varanasi, to be flagged off by PM Modi on 13 Jan. Here's all you need to know2 min read . 07:16 AM IST
The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.
The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.
The Ganga Vilas luxury cruise, which left Kolkata on 22 December reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi today i.e. on 11 January. Sources told news agency ANI that the cruise which was scheduled to reach Varanasi on Saturday arrived late due to bad weather.
The Ganga Vilas luxury cruise, which left Kolkata on 22 December reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi today i.e. on 11 January. Sources told news agency ANI that the cruise which was scheduled to reach Varanasi on Saturday arrived late due to bad weather.
The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.
The cruise will move from the Ramnagar port to Sant Ravidas Ghat where it will be given a grand welcome.
A group of 33 Swiss tourists were welcomed with a Dhobia folk dance at the Babatpur airport as they have arrived in Varanasi today. These tourists from Switzerland will travel by the cruise to Dibrugarh region of Assam on 13 January. PM Modi will virtually flag off the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra on January 13.
A group of 33 Swiss tourists were welcomed with a Dhobia folk dance at the Babatpur airport as they have arrived in Varanasi today. These tourists from Switzerland will travel by the cruise to Dibrugarh region of Assam on 13 January. PM Modi will virtually flag off the MV Ganga Vilas Cruise Yatra on January 13.
After arriving at the airport, the tourists were taken to the port at Ramnagar. After boarding the cruise at Ramnagar, tourists will visit Ramnagar Fort in the evening. After visiting Ramnagar Fort, they will witness Ganga Aarti and rest through the night on Ganga Vilas Cruise.
After arriving at the airport, the tourists were taken to the port at Ramnagar. After boarding the cruise at Ramnagar, tourists will visit Ramnagar Fort in the evening. After visiting Ramnagar Fort, they will witness Ganga Aarti and rest through the night on Ganga Vilas Cruise.
On January 11, the tourists will travel to Chunar Fort and Ghantaghar. Cultural programmes have been organized for the tourists at Ravidas Ghat. The tourist group includes 32 tourists and a German guide.
On January 11, the tourists will travel to Chunar Fort and Ghantaghar. Cultural programmes have been organized for the tourists at Ravidas Ghat. The tourist group includes 32 tourists and a German guide.
Here's all you need to know about MV Ganga Vilas:
Here's all you need to know about MV Ganga Vilas:
The luxury triple-deck cruise will travel on the world's longest waterway from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam.
The luxury triple-deck cruise will travel on the world's longest waterway from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam.
The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists
The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 meters in length, 12 meters in width and comfortably sails with a draft of 1.4 meters. It has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the amenities to provide a memorable and luxurious experience for the tourists
This cruise will go on an adventurous journey for 51 days and pass through Bangladesh for 15 days.
This cruise will go on an adventurous journey for 51 days and pass through Bangladesh for 15 days.
Following this, it will go to Dibrugarh through the Brahmaputra river in Assam.
Following this, it will go to Dibrugarh through the Brahmaputra river in Assam.
The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through 5 states in India and Bangladesh.
The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms and pass through 5 states in India and Bangladesh.
The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stop overs in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance.
The itinerary of MV Ganga Vilas has been curated to showcase the rich heritage of India with stop overs in spots of historical, cultural and religious importance.
This cruise will pass through a total of 27 river systems of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam. The cruise will pass through three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra.
This cruise will pass through a total of 27 river systems of UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Assam. The cruise will pass through three major rivers Ganga, Meghna, and Brahmaputra.
The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal.
The cruise will enter the Bhagirathi, Hooghly, Bidyavati, Malata, and Sundarbans river systems in Bengal.
In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam.
In Bangladesh, it will pass through Meghna, Padma, and Jamuna in Bangladesh and then enter the Brahmaputra in Assam.
According to an official statement, the 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
According to an official statement, the 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots including World Heritage Sights, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam.
(With inputs from ANI)
(With inputs from ANI)