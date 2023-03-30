Luxury giant Dior to hold its pre-fall show at Mumbai's Gateway of India2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 05:39 PM IST
It is a collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and Mumbai-based Chanakya School Of Craft
Luxury giant Dior will hold its pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on 30 March, 2023. It is a collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and Mumbai-based Chanakya School Of Craft.
