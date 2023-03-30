Luxury giant Dior will hold its pre-fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on 30 March, 2023. It is a collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, and Mumbai-based Chanakya School Of Craft.

It is also the first time a major European luxury brand is holding an official calendar show in India. The collection will be available in stores in April-end.

Dior has held a fashion show in India showcasing products of the luxury giant way back in 1962 at the lawns of TIFR in Mumbai, says a new book titled "Homi J Bhabha: A Life" written by Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy and published by Rupa Publications.

Taking to Instagram, Maria thanked India for its warm welcome and shared a picture with Karishma Swali of the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft.

Maria wrote: "Last night's evening celebrated in the most exciting and authentic way one of the most important projects of my life that I have shared with @karishmaswali77 and @nehalshahv for more than thirty years. I feel at home in this country and I am truly moved by last night's celebrations. Thank you again," she wrote.

Karishma Swali, the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft, took to Instagram to talk about her upcoming collaboration with the fashion giant.

“I am so deeply honoured to share our artistic collaboration with my forever mentor, inspiration and dear friend Maria Grazia Chiuri (@mariagraziachiuri) and Dior (@dior). We met more than 25 years ago and discovered our common love for excellence in hand craftsmanship and began exploring innovative ways to preserve our artisanal legacies together. Over the years, we have dreamt and envisioned a world where our craft communities continue to grow and women find a shared space to express themselves freely and creatively," she said.

According to a Business of Fashion report, the collection will include gorgeous evening coats, fancy silk dresses, and skirts that are inspired by desi silhouettes.

As per data by Euromonitor International, the Indian luxury goods market was worth ₹4,609.85 crore in 2022. It is likely to increase to ₹6,282 crore in 2024.