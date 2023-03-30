Luxury giant Dior to hold its pre-fall show at Mumbai's Gateway of India

“I am so deeply honoured to share our artistic collaboration with my forever mentor, inspiration and dear friend Maria Grazia Chiuri (@mariagraziachiuri) and Dior (@dior). We met more than 25 years ago and discovered our common love for excellence in hand craftsmanship and began exploring innovative ways to preserve our artisanal legacies together. Over the years, we have dreamt and envisioned a world where our craft communities continue to grow and women find a shared space to express themselves freely and creatively," she said.