NEW DELHI: With the slowing down of the second wave, affluent Indians have started to travel again, preferring private holiday homes that ensure privacy and hygiene.

A clutch of firms such as SaffronStays, Vista Rooms and Lohono Stays, that manage luxury holiday homes across India, said they are witnessing a jump in demand when compared to the period before the second wave, especially, in Maharastra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala.

Devendra Parulekar, founder, SaffronStays, which manages over 150 luxury rental properties, said that the number of bookings in June by check-in is on a par with the February-March numbers. The jump in June bookings when compared to May is 300% as infections across the country continue to decline.

“July is looking good too owing to the monsoon season... A large part of the population is partly and also completely vaccinated and more comfortable traveling to our fully staffed and serviced private villas that are covid-ready," he added.

Parulekar, said that safety remains the top concern among customers who are also willing to pay for the covid tests of the onsite staff at the booked property. In 2020, SaffronStays clocked ₹20 crore which it aims to double this year. It is also adding a minimum of 5-7 homes each month to its network.

Mumbai based Karnesh Mehta, for instance, took his family for a week-long break in Lonavala. He booked a private luxury villa that came with an on-site chef. The 47-year old businessman who deals in real estate feels independent properties make him feel secure where his family can rest and recuperate.

“I have old parents who have not stepped out in the last year and a half. I wouldn’t feel safe taking them to a hotel, even if it’s a five-star property, where common areas are used by everyone. Here, it was just six members of my family with two staff at the property who were tested covid-19 negative. It was a peaceful getaway," he said.

With the average ticket size being around ₹60,000 to ₹1 lakh per night for such luxury private holiday home properties that can accommodate five to six people, customers are booking them for a minimum of four to five days.

“Our clients are looking for homes that can host all their family members at one place; ample space for kids to play, expansive lawn area to host mini soirees and great connectivity all throughout including the pool deck so that working members/guests can operate from any part of the home that they wish to," said Dhimaan Shah, co-founder and COO, Lohono Stays by Isprava.

Backed by Godrej, Burman and Piramal family offices, Lohono Stays currently manages over 90 properties in India. It plans to more than double the number of properties in FY22 over FY21. The company claims that it is almost fully sold out across locations and even have bookings for November and December.

“We also ensure IT infrastructure to support the Work From Home culture," added Shah.

Firms are also getting special request for services that could range from barbeque, spa, private cooks, and butlers.

“Another trend is the demand for wellness or spa facilities has also gone up considerably. Preferences for private pools and home chefs are at an all-time high as well. Guests are now preferring to have 24/7 assistant in the villas," said Ankita Sheth, co-founder Vista Rooms.

The company has added 100 new properties (all luxury and premium luxury villas) in the last year taking its overall property count to 500. It claims to have witnessed a 50% jump in demand over the period before the second wave especially in Maharastra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ooty and Kerala.

‘We are averaging over 70-80% occupancy in these reopened markets," said Sheth.

Not only people are holidaying but also working remotely or shifting base temporarily from cities with a relatively high caseload, therefore, these companies are ensuring services such as fast WiFi, washing machines and smart TVs for those who are booking longer stays that can go up to months.

“Over 30% of our guests are living at our homes for 15 days or more," said Sheth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.