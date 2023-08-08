Luxury home prices surge 24% in top 7 cities: Report1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Affordable housing, categorized as homes priced below ₹40 lakh, recorded a comparatively modest price growth of 15%
New Delhi: Luxury homes have witnessed a 24% jump in prices over the past five years in India’s top seven cities, surpassing the appreciation in the affordable housing sector, according to data from Anarock Research said. The pandemic-induced shift in housing preferences has translated into heightened demand for luxury residences, subsequently driving up prices in this segment.