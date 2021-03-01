Luxury homes' rentals up in 2020, but purchase prices didn't budge

Luxury homes in India are seeing their rentals rise even though capital gains stay limited, according to research from a real estate consultant. This means that while tenants are willing to splurge on rent to afford a nicer home, they aren’t willing to put in the high prices involved to buy luxury homes outright.

"The average rentals for a house of minimum 2,000 sq. ft. size in the top 7 cities' key luxury hotspots rose anywhere between 17% to 26% in 2020, as compared to 2014. In the same period, average capital prices in these micro-markets saw a maximum rise of 15% - and some even saw a marginal dip," Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants said.

To illustrate, Anarock data indicates that the average monthly rentals in Gurugram's Golf Course Road increased by 17% in 2020 over 2014, while average property prices in the same period declined marginally – from ₹13,167 per sq. ft. in 2014 to ₹13,150 per sq. ft. in 2020.

Among the top seven cities, Hyderabad’s Hitech City saw the highest rental appreciation of 26% between 2014 and 2020; in the same period, average property prices saw a 12% jump.

“Anarock data also reveals that from 2014 to 2020, rental prices in the top luxury markets saw consistent year-on-year growth – averaging between 3-6% annually," Puri said. "In contrast, capital appreciation in this period either remained range-bound or varied each year. Some years saw a decent yearly rise, even as high as 7%, while prices dropped by approximately 5% in other years - particularly in 2017, when many micro-markets saw capital prices plunge against the preceding year."

Part of the limited increase in home prices was because structural changes in the real estate market were introduced in 2017, like the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act and the Goods and Services Tax. After this period, most localities only saw a marginal capital price rise averaging between 1-3%, while rental markets continued their growth run.

Some of the prominent luxury markets in the top 7 cities that performed well between 2014 and 2020 are JP Nagar in Bengaluru, which saw average monthly rentals appreciate by 24%; rents in Tardeo in Mumbai rose 23% in this period, while capital prices increased by 8%.

Similarly, in Worli, the average monthly rentals for a minimum 2,000 sq. ft. area home rose by 21%, while capital prices rose by 6%. In Delhi-NCR, rentals in luxury hotspot Golf Course Road increased by 17% while capital prices saw a meagre decline. In Chennai, luxury rentals in Anna Nagar rose 17% in this period, while capital prices increased by 10%. In Hyderabad, the luxury residential hotspot Jubilee Hills saw average monthly rentals appreciate by 15% in 2020 over 2014, while capital prices in this period rose 10%.

