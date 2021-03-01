Luxury homes' rentals up in 2020, but purchase prices didn't budge

“Anarock data also reveals that from 2014 to 2020, rental prices in the top luxury markets saw consistent year-on-year growth – averaging between 3-6% annually," Puri said. "In contrast, capital appreciation in this period either remained range-bound or varied each year. Some years saw a decent yearly rise, even as high as 7%, while prices dropped by approximately 5% in other years - particularly in 2017, when many micro-markets saw capital prices plunge against the preceding year."