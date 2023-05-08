India’s luxury housing sales surge 151% in Q1 2023: CBRE report1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:56 PM IST
CBRE anticipates strong sales and launch momentum in the first half of 2023, with a minor tapering in activity likely in the middle of the year. Capital value appreciation trends are expected to vary based on the segment, city/micro-market, unsold inventory levels, and even project attributes
New Delhi: India’s luxury housing sales rose a whopping 151% year-on-year (YoY) the first quarter of calendar 2023, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.
