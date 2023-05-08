India’s luxury housing sales surge 151% in Q1 2023: CBRE report

CBRE anticipates strong sales and launch momentum in the first half of 2023, with a minor tapering in activity likely in the middle of the year. Capital value appreciation trends are expected to vary based on the segment, city/micro-market, unsold inventory levels, and even project attributes, with developers likely to be cautious about raising prices lest it impacts homebuyers’ purchasing power. The higher ticket range projects ( ₹1.5 crore and above) are expected to continue to see traction in sales, with large developers foraying into tier-II cities expected to lead to a higher number of joint ventures and joint development initiatives.