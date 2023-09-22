Luxury spending may rise this festive season2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
56% in Deloitte poll keen on celebratory items, 75% report better finances
New Delhi: Indian consumers are gearing up for a festive season shopping spree, with keen interest in exotic travel, luxury goods and new vehicles. The new-found confidence is expected to drive increased spending across various categories, such as clothing, entertainment, personal care and leisure, showed Deloitte’s Wave 46 global consumer signal survey.