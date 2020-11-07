LVB reports net loss of 397 cr in Q2

Mumbai: Private sector lender Lakshmi Vikas Bank on Saturday reported net loss of ₹396.99 crore at the end of September owing to higher provisions and lower operating income. The bank had reported a net loss of ₹357.17 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The bank's provisions increased by 23.5% year on year to ₹391.33 crore at the end of September.

Asset quality remained unchanged at 24.5% as on 31 September compared to 25.4% in the previous quarter.

The bank saw a marginal increase in loan book to ₹16,622 crore as against ₹16,310 crore in the previous quarter.

LVB also said that it is has made significant progress in the deal negotiation with Clix group and that the process is on track,

"Despite logistical challenges arising due to COVID-19 situation, we have made significant progress with Clix group for the proposed amalgamation of Clix Capital Service Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd into the bank. There were minor incremental due diligence requested by Clix Group, which was completed this week. Now, the respective sides are in the process of a workable and mutually acceptable framework," said the bank in its press release.

