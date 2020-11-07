LVB reports net loss of 397 cr in Q2

"Despite logistical challenges arising due to COVID-19 situation, we have made significant progress with Clix group for the proposed amalgamation of Clix Capital Service Pvt Ltd and Clix Finance India Pvt Ltd into the bank. There were minor incremental due diligence requested by Clix Group, which was completed this week. Now, the respective sides are in the process of a workable and mutually acceptable framework," said the bank in its press release.