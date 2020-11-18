LVB  rescue  shows RBI’s attempts to fill systemic gaps

The lender’s current situation is largely an outcome of ongoing troubles and its deteriorating financial position. The erosion of capital because of successive losses and an increase in non-performing assets (NPAs) led to an urgent need for the bank to infuse capital to ensure that it meets the capital adequacy norms and that it could continue to serve the needs of its depositors. For that, it tried to merge with several large players, none of which worked out. The plan to merge with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd was shot down by the central bank and the proposal to merge with Clix Capital Ltd also collapsed.