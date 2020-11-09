M&A deals likely to perk up

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MERGERS AND acquisitions, stalled by the covid-19 pandemic, is likely to accelerate in the US, as a Joe Biden presidency is expected to provide a predictable economic and regulatory environment, bankers said
MERGERS AND acquisitions, stalled by the covid-19 pandemic, is likely to accelerate in the US, as a Joe Biden presidency is expected to provide a predictable economic and regulatory environment, bankers said. The M&A process would be aided by the prospect of the US Senate controlled by the Republicans, who would curb Biden’s interventionist policies. Republicans holding a majority in the Senate could block much of Biden’s legislative and spending agenda, causing gridlocks, which in their own way have a stabilizing effect. A full control of the US Congress by the Democrats would have allowed Biden to give effect to his pre-election pledge to raise capital gains tax, making it more expensive for investors to cash out. According to data provider Refinitiv, deal volume globally is down 12% year-to-date to $2.84 trillion, while the same involving US companies being acquired has fallen 32% to $1.07 trillion.
