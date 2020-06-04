M&A works from home during Covid-19

From an India perspective, the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the economy, which was already witnessing a slowdown in 2019-20 due to various macro-economic reasons. This fiscal year is expected to record India’s worst growth performance since 1991 i.e. the start of its economic liberalization process. Government of India has ably responded to the crisis by launching one of the world’s largest economic stimulus packages, aptly named as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘self-reliant India’, which is worth `20 trillion (approximately $260 billion) i.e. almost 10% of India’s GDP to address the impeding economic crisis. The Government is also trying to convert the threat into an opportunity and bring about radical reforms in agriculture, industry, labour and land regulations.