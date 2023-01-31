M Jagannath and Tablesh Pandey recommended as new MDs of LIC by FSIB2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:23 AM IST
- As of now, the LIC has four MDs and two of them are set to retire in the coming two months
The Financial Services Institution Bureau screened the biodata of six candidates on Monday for the positions of Managing Directors in Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) and has recommended the name of M Jagannath for the first vacancy of Managing Director in LIC of India and Tablesh Pandey for the second vacancy of Managing Director in LIC of India. However, the final appointment needs to be approved by the Appointments Committee Of Cabinet.
