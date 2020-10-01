M&M domestic vehicle sales down 16% in September

MUMBAI: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Thursday reported a 16% year-on-year decline in its domestic vehicle sales at 34,351 units in September due to a sharp fall in demand for three-wheelers and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs).

The company sold only 587 units of its three-wheelers last month against 7,487 units in the year-ago period. Sales in the MHCV category stood at 153 units during September as against 408 units a year ago.

M&M’s domestic tractor sales have grown 18% YoY. The company reported wholesales of 42,361 tractors last month.

While the company saw its overall commercial vehicle (CV) dispatches increase marginally to 18,907 units in September, it recorded a YoY growth of 4% in its passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales at 14,857 units.

Within PV wholesales, M&M reported 6% growth at 14,663 units from its utility vehicle (UV) portfolio where it sells popular models like Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500 and others. In the cars category, however, the company has seen volumes sharply decline to 194 units from 475 units in September last year.

In CVs, the volumes were driven by light commercial vehicles (LCVs) with gross vehicle weight of less than 3.5 tons. It sold 18576 units of these vehicles in September, up 3% YoY.

According to Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division at M&M, enquiry and booking levels for UVs and LCVs were significantly higher compared to the previous months in September.

“With market sentiments indicating a robust festive demand across segments, both in rural and urban markets, we are positive that this festive season will augur well for us as well as the automotive industry," said Nakra.

Retail demand continued to be buoyant backed by very good monsoon, higher kharif acreage and continued government support, including higher MSPs for key crops, said Hemant Sikka, president - Farm Equipment Sector, M&M. "We are looking forward to a very robust demand for the festive season ahead," he said





