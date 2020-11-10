M&M to post better margins on robust tractor sales Jul-Sep, but lower profit

Riding on strong demand for tractors in the domestic market, M&M had sold 90,327 units in the September quarter, up 31% YoY. On the other hand, the company’s overall vehicle sales (including passenger and commercial vehicles – PVs and CVs) declined 23% YoY during the 3 month period. It sold 39,533 PVs and 47,309 CVs in Q2FY21, down 12% YoY and 4.5% YoY respectively.