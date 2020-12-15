M&M to step in as Korea arm SsangYong fails to repay 408 crore in loans

MUMBAI: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Tuesday informed the stock exchanges it would honour its commitment to the lenders after its ailing South Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) failed to repay 60 billion Korean won ( ₹408 crore) in loans a day earlier.

While M&M is expected to now step in and repay the pending loan amount to the lenders, it said its final liability towards SsangYong would be limited to the extent of unrecovered loan amount, which would stand at ₹272 crore after repaying ₹408 crore.

“On payment of the dues by the company (M&M) to the banks, the company will be subrogated to all the rights of the banks against SYMC and it will step into the shoes of the banks as creditor, and will be entitled to all rights which the banks had against SYMC, with respect to these loans," it said.

The loan amount included repayment of approximately ₹136 crore to JP Morgan Chase, ₹204 crore to Bank of America (BoA) and ₹68 crore to BNP Paribas, M&M said.

The Anand Mahindra-led company clarified that the missed loan repayment is part of the outstanding loans aggregating about ₹680 crore (or 100 billion Korean won), which are covered under the commitments made by the parent company to the bankers of SsangYong Motor.

SsangYong’s outstanding loans worth ₹680 crore include ₹408 crore from JP Morgan Chase Bank, ₹204 crore from Bank of America and ₹68 crore from BNP Paribas.

After posting a record loss of $295 million in 2019 and struggling to generate profits for nearly 8 of 9 years since it acquired the company, M&M, in January-February, came up with a 3-year rescue plan to bail SsangYong out of spiraling losses.

The rescue plan included funding of up to 500 billion Korean won or more than ₹3,000 crore over 3 years with M&M injecting 50% through equity and the remaining via bank loans. M&M, which holds 75% in SsangYong, was also in talks with the Korea Development Bank to arrange funds for its subsidiary.

But later in April, in an attempt to steer through the covid-19 induced disruptions and minimize cash burn across loss-making subsidiaries, M&M decided to invest a one-time 40 billion Korean won (about ₹270 crore) through the June quarter while refusing to inject any fresh liquidity in SsangYong.

M&M had, instead, urged the Korean carmaker to find alternate sources of funding for survival.

Almost 80% of March quarter losses triggered by the ₹2,719 crore impairment costs came from the accumulating losses at SsangYong, the M&M management had told Mint in June.

Willing to cede majority control in its debt-ridden subsidiary, M&M has been looking out for potential investors for SsangYong since January this year.

