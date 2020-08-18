7th July, 1981. Two remarkable entities were born on this date. Completely disconnected to each other and at almost 1,600 km apart.

These two entities are former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and country’s top IT company Infosys.

Dhoni was born in Ranchi and then become India's most successful cricket captain, well, arguably. Infosys, on the other hand, was founded on the same day in Pune, which went to become a billion dollar company and one of the vibrant symbols of India's growth story.

Dhoni and Infosys: Humble beginnings

Infosys is now a NYSE listed global consulting and IT services company with more than 239k employees. From a capital of $250, Infosys has grown to become a $12.77 billion company with a market cap of approximately $41.14 billion.

Called a legend by legends of the game, Jharkhand boy's exceptional leadership qualities turned him into a cricketing phenomena. Known to back his players and his instincts, Dhoni rose from a small town boy to become Indian cricket's heartthrob.

Rose to the occasion

In 39 years, Infosys catalyzed some of the major changes that led India's emergence as the global destination for software services talent. Infosys became first IT Company from India to be listed on NASDAQ. Infosys' employee stock options program created some of India's first salaried millionaires.

MS Dhoni, the former Kharagpur Railway station TTE, gave Ranchi a place on the cricketing map. 'Mahi', his pet name, went on to break tens of records in the 16 years of his international career.

Both Dhoni and Infosys have come a long way to the at the place where they are now, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for exceptional wonders.

