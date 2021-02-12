OPEN APP
Home >News >India >M&A deal activity in 2020 jumps 33% to $36.9 bn
Photo: iStockphoto
Photo: iStockphoto

M&A deal activity in 2020 jumps 33% to $36.9 bn

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 04:32 PM IST PTI

  • The number of deals came down to 357 from the 443 in 2019, indicating a surge in average ticket sizes, the report by advisory firm Grant Thornton said
  • Private equity investment values stood at $40.2 billion in 2020, marking the highest yearly values witnessed in any given year since 2011

Deals cut by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries helped overall merger and acquisition (M&A) activity grow 33% in 2020 to $36.9 billion, a report said on Friday.

The number of deals came down to 357 from the 443 in 2019, indicating a surge in average ticket sizes, the report by advisory firm Grant Thornton said. It pointed to the combined $10.1 billion stakebuy in Reliance Jio by Facebook and Google as an illustrative case.

The year also saw nine other deals value over $1 billion each, it said, adding that the top deals accounted for nearly two-thirds of the overall activity.

There were 35 deals of over $100 million but under $1 billion, down from 47 in the year ago period, it said.

Cross-border deal volumes fell 19 per cent compared with the previous year but the deal values jumped two times over 2019 to $21 billion, it said.

Indian companies with strong balance sheets have shaken off the shock from the coronavirus pandemic to chase overseas acquisitions, coming back strong after recording the lowest quarterly deal volumes in the second quarter of 2020 since 2011, it said.

Cross-border transactions between India and the US dominated in both the inbound and outbound segments. They together totalled 31 per cent of cross-border transaction aggregating to $15 billion, and was followed by Japan and UK which dominated the inbound and outbound volumes, respectively.

Overseas acquisitions from India were spread over 29 countries; of which, 29 transactions aggregating to $2.4 billion were executed in the US majorly in the information technology sector, it said.

Private equity investment values stood at $40.2 billion in 2020, marking the highest yearly values witnessed in any given year since 2011, it said. The attributed it to $9.8 billion funding raised by Reliance's Jio platforms and $6.4 billion investment raised by Reliance Retail Ventures.

There were 26 fundraises via qualified institutional placement (QIP) at $10.4 billion, again the highest since 2011, it said, pointing to transactions like Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank.

Eighteen companies raised $6.5 billion via Initial Public Offering (IPO), a 2.5 times increase in issue size over 2019, with top three public offerings being Yes Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services and Gland Pharma.

From an outlook perspective, it said there is a scope for more deals in 2021.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

