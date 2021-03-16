NEW DELHI : Senior IPS officers M A Ganapathy and Kuldiep Singh were on Tuesday appointed Director General of National Security Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force, respectively, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Ganapathy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is currently Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

He has been appointed the Director General, National Security Guard (NSG), from the date of joining the post and up to February 29, 2024 i.e. date of his superannuation, it said.

Singh, a 1986 batch IPS officer of the West Bengal cadre, is presently the Special DG, CRPF.

He has been appointed DG, CRPF up to September 30, 2022 i.e. date of his superannuation, the order said.

Singh will replace A P Maheshwari, who is due to superannuate on February 28, 2021.

