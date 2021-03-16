MA Ganapathy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is currently Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
Senior IPS officers M A Ganapathy and Kuldiep Singh were on Tuesday appointed Director General of National Security Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force, respectively, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Ganapathy, a 1986 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttarakhand cadre, is currently Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).