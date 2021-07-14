‘Maadhyam’ to facilitate quick online regulatory approvals

India will soon launch a national single-window system (NSWS) for regulatory clearances that will help domestic and global investors get more than 560 types of regulatory approvals online, including permission to start a fuel retail business, get a permanent exporter licence, set up a unit in special economic zones (SEZs), register a copyright, start a power exchange, or obtain a licence to start a private security agency.

The ease of doing business initiative, named ‘Maadhyam’, is under trial and will be launched by the end of this month or in the next, a commerce and industry ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

The applicant has to first fill the ‘know your approval’ (KYA) form by answering a set of questions pertaining to the business, then apply for approvals through a single interface, and track the status in real time. The system provides for secure storage and access of documents for applying for multiple regulatory approvals at the Union and state government levels.

“The portal has more than 560 approvals/licences across 28+ central ministries/departments and approvals across 14 states," the official said. Maadhyam is also integrated with states’ single window systems. The participating states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana.

The single- window system will help investors “know the approvals required to establish a particular business and let them apply for those approvals, see the status of those approvals, and provide/seek clarifications" through the platform, commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said on 22 June.

India is making efforts to ensure ease of doing business for investors to help global firms that want to shift their bases from China to another country, a second official said. “India is one of the most open economies in the world and is inviting all multinational companies to set up their business in India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said at the inaugural session of India Global Week though video conference on 9 July 2020.

