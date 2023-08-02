Maamannan: Fahadh Faasil memes grace Internet to appreciate iconic performance; fans can't wait to watch his next movies2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Maamannan, a political thriller starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil, has earned ₹52 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.
Maamannan, starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil, received well-deserved acclaim in theatres and earned ₹52 crore. The political thriller is now available for streaming on Netflix since July 27. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, renowned for his impactful works like Pariyerum Perumaal and Karnan, the movie delves into the theme of anti-casteism.
As the actor gains massive appreciation for his portrayal of the negative character, fans believe people will be more interested now to watch his upcoming movies.
Upcoming Fahadh Faasil movies
FaFa has a number of movies lined up. The names include Hanuman Gear, Paattu and Production No.1. However, fans may be most excited to watch him in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of a bluckbuster movie starring Allu Arjun. He plays SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in the movie.