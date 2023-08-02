Maamannan, a political thriller starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Fahadh Faasil, has earned ₹52 crore and is now streaming on Netflix.
Maamannan, starring Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh and Fahadh Faasil, received well-deserved acclaim in theatres and earned ₹52 crore. The political thriller is now available for streaming on Netflix since July 27. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, renowned for his impactful works like Pariyerum Perumaal and Karnan, the movie delves into the theme of anti-casteism.
AR Rahman has crafted the music for the film, marking his debut collaboration with Mari Selvaraj and Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Maamannan highlights the troubling reality of how even an elected MLA affiliated with a progressive political party can fall prey to the clutches of caste-based discrimination. Now, Some netizens seem to be celebrating the antagonist of the film, Rathanvelu, a psychotic character depicted as a staunch casteist, masterfully played by FaFa.
Maamannan has garnered mixed reviews from critics. While some praised the movie's depiction of important social issues and strong performances by the lead cast, others found it underwhelming and lacking in potency.
The film's political narrative and father-son bonding element were appreciated by some, but others felt that the story lacked depth.
Fans, however, have been praising Faasil for his acting prowess. At the same time, fans argue that the actor has the capacity to make any character likeable. Therefore, if the makers of a movie want people to hate a certain character, they should not cast Faasil for that role.
As the actor gains massive appreciation for his portrayal of the negative character, fans believe people will be more interested now to watch his upcoming movies.
Upcoming Fahadh Faasil movies
FaFa has a number of movies lined up. The names include Hanuman Gear, Paattu and Production No.1. However, fans may be most excited to watch him in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of a bluckbuster movie starring Allu Arjun. He plays SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in the movie.
