'Maaro sir, maaro sir': Protester stands his ground as police swing batons at CJP march | Viral video

Chaos unfolded on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar, despite police denying permission for the protest. Security forces stepped up action to prevent demonstrators, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar for the "Chalo Sansad" march against alleged irregularities in NEET, from proceeding towards Parliament.

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Police used lathis and batons to disperse the thousands gathered, while security forces also fired tear gas shells.

A video now doing the rounds on social media shows a man becoming visibly agitated after security personnel compel him to leave the demonstration. He is heard saying, "maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir)".

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the reasons behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest on July 20? ⌵ The CJP protest was focused on addressing alleged irregularities in public examinations and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 2 Why did police use force during the CJP march towards Parliament? ⌵ Police used force, including batons and tear gas, to disperse demonstrators after they gathered at Jantar Mantar, which was not authorized for the protest. 3 How did the authorities respond to the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Authorities deployed heavy police and paramilitary forces around central Delhi, erected multiple layers of barricading, and closed several metro stations to manage the situation and prevent protesters from breaching security zones. 4 What happened to Abhijeet Dipke during the protest? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, was picked up by police while leading the protest, although police later denied claims that he had been detained. 5 What impact did the CJP protest have on Delhi Metro services? ⌵ The protest caused significant disruptions, leading the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to temporarily close five stations, including Rajiv Chowk, which stranded hundreds of passengers.

He remains standing as security personnel strike him with batons before briefly stopping. Moments later, the man begins shouting aggressively, following which other personnel step in and escort him away from the spot.

Also Read | CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi Police clears main protest site at Jantar Mantar

The video, which carries the ANI logo, has been widely shared on social media, including by All India Congress Committee national leader Dheeraj Gurjar.

Sharing the clip, Gurjar wrote, “Whenever youth take to the streets to protect their rights, employment, and the country's constitution, the regime resorts to repression and fear. How long will the government keep hiding behind lathis, barricades, and police guards?”

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Highlights of the CJP protest Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was ‘picked up’ by police on Monday, according to the outfit's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das. Dipke ended his hunger strike earlier in the day after the CJP said the father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, persuaded him to call it off and lead the march to Parliament.

Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav was also detained by police, the Samajwadi Party said. Detentions were made from areas such as Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other key locations. At least seven people were detained near the Reserve Bank of India, news agency PTI reported.

Metro services disrupted Widespread disruption was reported at several Delhi Metro stations on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations, including Rajiv Chowk, as a precautionary measure amid the CJP march towards Parliament.

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Also Read | Omar Abdullah alleges Centre suppressed statehood protest at Jantar Mantar

The closures left hundreds of passengers stranded and also prevented many protesters from reaching their intended destinations.

The protesters sought action over alleged irregularities in public examinations and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, facing police barricades and baton charges during the demonstration.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.