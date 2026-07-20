'Maaro sir, maaro sir': Protester stands his ground as police swing batons at CJP march | Viral video

Chaos unfolded on Monday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) marched towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar, despite police denying permission for the protest. Security forces stepped up action to prevent demonstrators, who had gathered at Jantar Mantar for the "Chalo Sansad" march against alleged irregularities in NEET, from proceeding towards Parliament.
Police used lathis and batons to disperse the thousands gathered, while security forces also fired tear gas shells.
A video now doing the rounds on social media shows a man becoming visibly agitated after security personnel compel him to leave the demonstration. He is heard saying, "maaro sir, maaro sir (beat me, sir)".
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The CJP protest was focused on addressing alleged irregularities in public examinations and calling for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Police used force, including batons and tear gas, to disperse demonstrators after they gathered at Jantar Mantar, which was not authorized for the protest.
Authorities deployed heavy police and paramilitary forces around central Delhi, erected multiple layers of barricading, and closed several metro stations to manage the situation and prevent protesters from breaching security zones.
Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, was picked up by police while leading the protest, although police later denied claims that he had been detained.
The protest caused significant disruptions, leading the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to temporarily close five stations, including Rajiv Chowk, which stranded hundreds of passengers.
He remains standing as security personnel strike him with batons before briefly stopping. Moments later, the man begins shouting aggressively, following which other personnel step in and escort him away from the spot.
The video, which carries the ANI logo, has been widely shared on social media, including by All India Congress Committee national leader Dheeraj Gurjar.
Sharing the clip, Gurjar wrote, “Whenever youth take to the streets to protect their rights, employment, and the country's constitution, the regime resorts to repression and fear. How long will the government keep hiding behind lathis, barricades, and police guards?”
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was ‘picked up’ by police on Monday, according to the outfit's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das. Dipke ended his hunger strike earlier in the day after the CJP said the father of NEET student Riya Thapa, who died by suicide, persuaded him to call it off and lead the march to Parliament.
Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav was also detained by police, the Samajwadi Party said. Detentions were made from areas such as Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Janpath, Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and other key locations. At least seven people were detained near the Reserve Bank of India, news agency PTI reported.
Widespread disruption was reported at several Delhi Metro stations on Monday after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed five stations, including Rajiv Chowk, as a precautionary measure amid the CJP march towards Parliament.
The closures left hundreds of passengers stranded and also prevented many protesters from reaching their intended destinations.
The protesters sought action over alleged irregularities in public examinations and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, facing police barricades and baton charges during the demonstration.