NEW DELHI: Manish Kumar was surrounded by television cameras and microphones for more than an hour at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with journalists waiting to take a byte from him.

As journalists jostled to get a quote from the 34-year-old, they created a crowd that defied most social distancing norms of the covid-19 pandemic, albeit while wearing masks.

In fact, the gathering was similar to those present with the likes of newsmakers like Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog member Vinod K. Paul and AIIMS director Randeep Guleria who were also present at the hospital at the same time.

Kumar, a machine operator at AIIMS’ sanitation department, was the man of the occasion, after all, having become India’s first beneficiary of a covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, when he received a shot of Bharat Biotech International’s indigenously-developed Covaxin at the premier healthcare institute.

“Everyone was nervous about taking the vaccine. So, I just went to the administration and said I want to take the vaccine first because I wanted to show them that it is safe. Also, what was the risk? The prime minister (Narendra Modi) was watching online, and the health minister (Harsh Vardhan) was there. Our director at AIIMS, Randeep Guleria, was also there. What could go wrong?" Kumar said, adding that he was feeling fine even as two hours had passed after the vaccination.

Kumar said he was informed on Friday evening that he was accepted for vaccination on Saturday along with his friend, Mohammed Shokat Ali, a 37-year-old plumber in his department. However, Ali was nervous about the vaccination.

“I was nervous till today morning. But when he (Kumar) got the vaccine, I decided to follow and take it. I was the sixth person to get the vaccine," Ali said.

On Saturday, both Paul and Guleria also received their first shot of Covaxin at AIIMS, after which they appealed for confidence in the vaccine, saying that it was safe.

Their confidence in Covaxin was in contrast to that shown by some doctors at other central government hospitals in Delhi, where the shot is being administered.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi, the resident doctors’ association (RDA) wrote a letter to their medical superintendent A.K. Singh Rana, saying that they would like to be vaccinated with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield instead of Covaxin.

“We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers, thus defeating the purpose of vaccination," the RDA wrote in the letter on Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Mint.

The concerns over Covaxin are rooted in the controversy over its clearance by the Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani, who gave the vaccine an emergency licensure despite the lack of efficacy data from its phase 3 trial.

The emergency licensure was given in ‘clinical trial mode’ based only on its safety and immunogenicity data. While immunogenicity, found in a phase 2 trial, shows that a vaccine induces an immune response against a disease, efficacy data shows how effective it is in protecting against the disease as compared to a placebo. Phase 3 trials, in which efficacy is found, is considered more stringent than phase 2 used to determine immunogenicity.

Bharat Biotech did not have efficacy data when it got the emergency licensure, which effectively raised concerns over its effectiveness.

Healthcare and frontline workers receiving Covaxin have to sign an ‘informed consent’ form because it has an emergency licensure in clinical trial mode. The government has said they will not have a choice between that and Covishield.

Till Friday evening, most beneficiaries scheduled to get a covid-19 jab on Saturday morning did not even know which of the two they were scheduled to receive.

“We have not been informed which vaccine we will get," Ajeet Jain, nodal officer for covid-19 at Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said on Friday, as he showed how the hospital was preparing for the start of the covid-19 vaccination.

Of the 81 hospitals in Delhi, six, including AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, are central government-operated hospitals and all have been allocated Covaxin by the Delhi government, while the remaining 75, which are a mix of Delhi government-supported and private hospitals, are administering Serum Institute of India’s Covishield. Delhi had received 254,000 doses of Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin.

