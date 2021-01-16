“Everyone was nervous about taking the vaccine. So, I just went to the administration and said I want to take the vaccine first because I wanted to show them that it is safe. Also, what was the risk? The prime minister (Narendra Modi) was watching online, and the health minister (Harsh Vardhan) was there. Our director at AIIMS, Randeep Guleria, was also there. What could go wrong?" Kumar said, adding that he was feeling fine even as two hours had passed after the vaccination.