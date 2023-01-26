Due to a labelling issue, Macleods Pharmaceuticals is recalling 10,052 bottles of Levofloxacin pills from the US market, according to the US health authorities. Macleods Pharma Inc., a US-based division of the company is recalling these drugs in accordance with the most recent enforcement report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Levofloxacin pills, are used to treat various bacterial infections.

Due to "mismatching of the embossing on the tablets with the embossing specified in the package insert in the distributed bottles," the company is recalling the affected batch.

The damaged lot was produced by Macleods in its Baddi-based manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

On 5 January, the business began the Class III recall in the US and Puerto Rico.

As per the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a “situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences."

In 2019, it was predicted that the US generic medication market would be worth about USD 115.2 billion. It is unquestionably the world's largest market for pharmaceutical goods.

India's pharmaceutical exports were over USD 24.62 billion in the most recent fiscal year, with the US, UK, South Africa, Russia, and Nigeria emerging as the top five markets.

The company, which is headquartered in Mumbai, is present in a number of therapeutic areas, including dermatological, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and hormone therapy.

