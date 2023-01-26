Macleods Pharma recalls 10,000 bottles of anti-bacterial medication in US over labeiling error1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:51 PM IST
The damaged lot was produced by Macleods in its Baddi-based manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh
Due to a labelling issue, Macleods Pharmaceuticals is recalling 10,052 bottles of Levofloxacin pills from the US market, according to the US health authorities. Macleods Pharma Inc., a US-based division of the company is recalling these drugs in accordance with the most recent enforcement report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
