Due to a labelling issue, Macleods Pharmaceuticals is recalling 10,052 bottles of Levofloxacin pills from the US market, according to the US health authorities. Macleods Pharma Inc., a US-based division of the company is recalling these drugs in accordance with the most recent enforcement report from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

