Macquarie tasks BofA to sell 450MW Indian solar assets
New Delhi: Macquarie Asset Management, one of the largest foreign infrastructure investors in India, has appointed Bank of America (BofA) to sell around 450 megawatt (MW) of solar power projects for an equity value of around $250 million, said two people in the know.
