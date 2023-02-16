New Delhi: Macquarie Asset Management, one of the largest foreign infrastructure investors in India, has appointed Bank of America (BofA) to sell around 450 megawatt (MW) of solar power projects for an equity value of around $250 million, said two people in the know.

The sale process is expected to be launched soon, with the 330MW operational solar assets acquired from Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd. Most of these projects supply power to electricity distribution companies of the Gujarat government at a higher tariff and receive timely payments.

“With the investment horizon for the 450MW solar projects nearing, the plan is to sell them at a premium," said one of the two people cited above requesting anonymity. BofA and Macquarie spokespersons declined to comment.

The development comes at a time India’s power demand has grown to a per capita consumption of 1,255 kilowatt-hour (kWh).

India recorded an all-time high power demand of 211.6 GW in June 2022, and is estimated to be at 225 GW in the summer months this year. Electricity requirement is also expected to grow by 9.5% in the current fiscal year, with peak demand growth of 6.82%.

Macquarie Asset Management has assets of $797.8 billion under management globally, while Macquarie Group has so far invested in 18 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, including 1 GW under construction and 87 GW under development.

India has the world’s fourth largest installed green energy capacity of 167.75 GW. Of this solar accounts for 63.302 GW. According to Central Electricity Authority, the apex power sector planning body, share of non-fossil fuel generation will grow from 42% of the installed capacity in October 2022 to 64% by 2029-30.

India’s massive energy transition also involves leveraging its landmass and low solar and wind tariff to produce low-cost green hydrogen and ammonia for exports, which is attracting foreign investors. In January, the Union cabinet approved the ₹19,74crore National Green Hydrogen Mission to produce 5 million metric tonnes of emission-free fuel per annum by 2030.

The enabling environment has resulted in attractive deals in the green energy space, including Aditya Birla Group appointing Standard Chartered to sell a 49% stake in its renewable energy business for around $400 million, and India’s largest pure-play solar platform, the ACME Group giving a formal mandate to Rothschild and Co. to sell a stake in ACME Cleantech Solutions for $500 million.

Ahmedabad based Torrent Power Ltd is in talks with ReNew Energy Global Plc to buy 1.1GW of operational clean energy assets at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. Besides, Canadian financial majors Alberta Investment Management Corp., Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and I Squared Capital are looking to invest in Hyderabad-based renewable energy company Fourth Partner Energy Pvt. Ltd. Petronas, Sembcorp Industries, JSW Neo Energy, BP Plc, Norway’s state-run electricity firm Statkraft, and I Squared Capital are looking to acquire Continuum Green Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

The huge amount of green energy injection in the country’s energy mix will also help towards India achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and reduce carbon intensity by 45% from 2005 levels. India’s green energy push has been complemented by the massive push in strengthening the power transmission network. Around 173,459 circuit kms of transmission lines has been added to the national power grid, which in turn has led to a 112 GW of electricity transfer capacity from one part of the country to the other.