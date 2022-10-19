Macron to visit India next year, Jaitapur nuclear power plant expedited

Macron to visit India next year, Jaitapur nuclear power plant expedited2 min read . 12:21 AM IST
Talks on Jaitapur nuclear power project have been accelerated amidst French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to visit India next year
The construction of the 1,650 MW nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur in Maharashtra is once again being pushed, as French President Emmanuel Macron has planned to travel to India next year.
Macron is expected to visit India in "early 2023," according to French Minister Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, who made the announcement during a meeting with India's Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh.
The technical, financial, and civil nuclear liability issues pertaining to the Jaitapur project will be resolved as soon as possible by both parties and well before Macron's scheduled visit, Singh assured the visiting minister.
India has announced plans to construct six 1,650 MW nuclear power plants at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri, which could become the nation's largest nuclear power site once completed with a 9,900 MW capacity.
According to a public statement, Singh and Zacharopoulou talked about ways to hasten the installation of the nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur.
The French delegation comprised French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain and other officials, including Thomas Mieusset, Nuclear Counsellor.
Last year, the French company EDF made a legally binding offer to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) to construct six European Pressurized Reactors (EPRs) at Jaitapur.
A high-level EDF team visited India in May of this year and had extensive discussions with NPCIL representatives.
Singh and Zacharopoulou agreed to resolve the outstanding issues as soon as possible and reiterated their dedication to the strategic Jaitapur project's success in providing access to dependable, affordable, and low-carbon energy.
As the owner and future operator of the plant, NPCIL will be in charge of the construction and commissioning of the units as well as obtaining all required permits and consents in India. An official statement added that this responsibility included certification of the EPR technology by the Indian nuclear regulator.
(With inputs from PTI)
