Macron's India visit: PM Modi welcomes French president, eyes advancing bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to India, expressing hope that their discussions would strengthen bilateral ties, foster cooperation across various sectors, and contribute to global progress.

“See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend,” he added.

Macron mentioned on X earlier today that he was accompanied by business leaders, as well as economic, industrial, cultural, and digital representatives, who bring tangible energy to the India-France relationship.

"En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further," he added.

The French President also stated, “Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!” Throughout their meetings, the two leaders are expected to review the progress achieved in the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron to attend AI Impact Summit in Delhi Macron is visiting India officially from February 17–19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to attend the AI Impact Summit and hold a bilateral summit with the PM Modi in Mumbai.

This marks his fourth visit to India, following an invitation from PM Modi.

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated on Monday to welcome Macron, and posters and hoardings were also displayed across the city.

After their events in Mumbai, the delegation will proceed to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Taking place at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this summit is the first global AI event hosted in the Global South. The five-day India AI Impact Summit is structured around three core pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

The French Embassy noted that this visit represents another important chapter in the growing relationship between New Delhi and Paris, set against a backdrop of deepening cooperation in defense, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education, according to ANI.

This partnership traces back to Macron’s first visit in 2018, followed by his participation in the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as Chief Guest for India’s 75th Republic Day.

During that landmark visit, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, an initiative they will formally launch in Mumbai during this trip. As part of the current schedule, PM Modi and President Macron will hold extensive discussions today in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral collaboration under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.