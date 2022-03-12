'Mad person': Congress on Mamata's ‘Cong losing credibility’ remarks

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary says Congress has over 700 MLAs across the country
He says Mamata is saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant, he adds
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Reacting strongly to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks against the Congress party, Congress leader in the 17th Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said it's not right to respond to a “mad person". Mamata, during a press conference on Friday, had said the Congress party is losing its “credibility", and that other parties can't depend on it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reacting strongly to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks against the Congress party, Congress leader in the 17th Lok Sabha and West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said it's not right to respond to a “mad person". Mamata, during a press conference on Friday, had said the Congress party is losing its “credibility", and that other parties can't depend on it.
Chowdhury said the Congress party has over 700 members of the legislative assembly across the country. “Does didi have it?" He asked. “Congress has 20 per cent of opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," Chowdhury added.
Chowdhury said the Congress party has over 700 members of the legislative assembly across the country. “Does didi have it?" He asked. “Congress has 20 per cent of opposition's total vote share. Does she have it? She's saying this to please BJP and act as its agent. She says things like this to stay relevant," Chowdhury added.
Banerjee had said yesterday said if the Congress party wants, all can fight (the 2024 general elections) together. “Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for the BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," she maintained.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Banerjee had said yesterday said if the Congress party wants, all can fight (the 2024 general elections) together. “Don't be aggressive for now, be positive. This winning (Assembly polls in 4 states) will be a big loss for the BJP. This (2022 election results will decide the fate of 2024 polls) is impractical," she maintained.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Alleging that there was “loot and malpractices of EVM" in the UP assembly polls 2022, the Trinamool Congress chief said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. “Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent this time," Banerjee said.
Alleging that there was “loot and malpractices of EVM" in the UP assembly polls 2022, the Trinamool Congress chief said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shouldn’t be disheartened and should seek forensic tests of the same EVM machines. “Akhilesh Yadav’s vote percentage increased from 20 per cent to 37 per cent this time," Banerjee said.
Commenting on the Congress party, Banerjee had said that since Congress is losing its credibility, all political polities who want to fight the BJP should walk together. “Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress," she said.
Commenting on the Congress party, Banerjee had said that since Congress is losing its credibility, all political polities who want to fight the BJP should walk together. “Congress is losing their credibility, can't depend on Congress," she said.
The BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh, and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.