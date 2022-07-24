Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  ‘Madam Governor saved my life’: Telangana Governor saves life of an IPS officer onboard flight

‘Madam Governor saved my life’: Telangana Governor saves life of an IPS officer onboard flight

A file photo of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan
1 min read . 08:46 AM ISTLivemint

The Governor, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan discharged her duties as a doctor and saved the life of an Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer onboard an Indigo airlines flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Saturday. The Governor, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan discharged her duties as a doctor and saved the life of an Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer onboard an Indigo airlines flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Saturday. The Governor, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight.

A Twitter user Ravi Chander Naik Mudavath took to the social media networking site and narrated the incident.

A Twitter user Ravi Chander Naik Mudavath took to the social media networking site and narrated the incident.

 

 

"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over phone.

"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over phone.

Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, is now undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with dengue fever. . Ujela, who belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, is now undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with dengue fever. . Ujela, who belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

“Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always," IndiGo tweeted.

“Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always," IndiGo tweeted.

 Upon landing in Hyderabad, he directly went to a hospital where a series of tests were conducted on him. He was diagnosed with dengue and his platelets count dropped to 14,000.

 Upon landing in Hyderabad, he directly went to a hospital where a series of tests were conducted on him. He was diagnosed with dengue and his platelets count dropped to 14,000.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.