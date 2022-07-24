‘Madam Governor saved my life’: Telangana Governor saves life of an IPS officer onboard flight1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
The Governor, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan discharged her duties as a doctor and saved the life of an Additional Director General of Police-rank IPS officer onboard an Indigo airlines flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on Saturday. The Governor, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight.
A Twitter user Ravi Chander Naik Mudavath took to the social media networking site and narrated the incident.
"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over phone.
Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, is now undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with dengue fever. . Ujela, who belongs to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, is currently posted as Additional DGP (Road Safety).
“Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always," IndiGo tweeted.
Upon landing in Hyderabad, he directly went to a hospital where a series of tests were conducted on him. He was diagnosed with dengue and his platelets count dropped to 14,000.
