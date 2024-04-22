Made in India label scheme to be launched in first 100 days

The government plans to formally launch the Make in India label scheme during the first 100 days if it comes back to power, three government officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A large part of the work on the policy is done and the pilot roll-out in the steel sector has been successful. We plan to formally launch the scheme between June and September this year. It could be one of the first launches by the new government," one of the officials said.

The official added that the scheme may see inclusion of other manufacturing sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and telecom and networking products, where the end product is going to be ‘substantially’ India made. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government, as a pilot launched in November, had selected Jindal Stainless Steel and state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL) to launch Made in India branding in the steel sector.

“The roll-out in the steel sector has been successful and these two companies are doing it. Now, other sectors may see a similar roll out," a second government official added.

Steel sector companies have rolled out the scheme on products that have been substantially made in India and are in the process of exporting them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A third official added that the launch of this scheme was earlier planned for late last year or early next year but that could not happen. The official refused to divulge the reason. "So, the launch of the scheme during the initial days of the government should happen," this official said.

Moving Make in India forward The launch of Made in India scheme is an extension of the government’s Make in India initiative that was launched in 2014.

During the pandemic, when the world was looking at reducing their supply chain dependence on China, India announced various incentive schemes to attract manufacturing into the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These schemes included the Atmanirbhar Bharat packages, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors, investment opportunities under the National Infrastructure Pipeline and National Monetization Pipeline and also the National Single Window System.

As a result global companies like Wipro GE Healthcare have announced ₹8,000 crore investment to increase manufacturing in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Government data on PLI schemes–released in January this year–showed over ₹1.03 trilion of investment till November 2023. This investment, according to the government, has resulted in production/sales worth ₹8.61 trillion and created more than 678,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The scheme has also led to growth in exports in sectors that include electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and telecom & networking products. A government data shows that under the PLI schemes, as many as 746 applications have have been given the nod with expected investment of over ₹3 trillion so far. Incentives of around Rs. 4,415 crore have been disbursed.

