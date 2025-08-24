'Made in India' semiconductor chips near launch - Five things to know about the project

India is preparing to roll out its first domestically made semiconductor chip in the market by the end of 2025, with the government making efforts to set up factories up in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 23 made the announcement, adding that work is also progressing rapidly on developing a ‘Made in India’ 6G network. He also said that chip production is about to begin, marking a step towards technological self-reliance.

India’s semiconductor sector is growing rapidly, driven by center funded schemes such ISM, PLI, and SEMICON India.

All about the first domestic chip In May 2025, IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the launch of first India's first domestically produced 28-90 nm semiconductor chip within this year.

The manufacturing process of the chip began in 2022, with around six units under construction as of May 2025.

In semiconductor technology, smaller nanometer (nm) nodes signify mean more compact transistor designs, allowing manufacturers to fit more transistors onto a single chip.

The 28-90 nm chip will be used in industries like automotive, telecom, power, and railways.

The government had adopted a focused approach by targeting a specific market segment that makes up 60% of global semiconductor demand.

India's semiconductor mission Ahead of the chip's launch, SEMICON India 2025 is scheduled to be held from September 2-4, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2.

This year, 350 exhibitors have set up booths, compared to less than 200 last year. The number of booths has risen to 1,100, reflecting the increased interest in India’s semiconductor sector. No Chinese exhibitors will be attending this year despite China being a leading nation in semiconductors, Hindustan Times reported.