Home >News >India >'Made in India vaccines are a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark. (REUTERS)

'Made in India vaccines are a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 01:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi says India is fastest in the world to vaccinate citizens against Covid-19
India, which is running the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation through 2021's first 'Mann Ki Baat'

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said that the Made in India vaccines are a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"In times of crisis, India is able to serve the world because India, today, is capable of medicines and vaccine, is self-sufficient. This is also the idea of a self-reliant India campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity and the more the world will benefit," he added.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the fifteenth day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, according to Health Ministry.

