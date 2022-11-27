'Made me put down my phone', Anand Mahindra shares depressing cartoon

'Made me put down my phone', Anand Mahindra shares depressing cartoon1 min read . 08:19 PM IST
- The cartoon shared by Anand Mahindra is a satire on the current habit of human beings and how we are always stuck to the screens of our smartphones
Every now and then, we come across research that warns about the harmful effects of overusing smartphones. Nowadays, small children can be seen with a smartphone in their hands when they are watching a video or playing a game. The trend is disturbing and the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared a cartoon portraying the same trend. Mahindra called the cartoon "seriously depressing" and made him put down his phone.
“That’s a seriously depressing cartoon. But it’s made me decide to put down the phone (after tweeting this!) and ensure that my Sunday is spent with my neck straight and my head up…," Anand Mahindra tweeted.
The cartoon titled “Nursing Home In A Post-Texting World" invokes imagination about the view of a nursing home in the future. The cartoon is a satire on the current habit of human beings and how we are always stuck to the screens of our smartphones.
A recent study published on the website Frontiers by Yehuda Wacks and Aviv M. Weinstein reviews the existing evidence on the effects of excessive smartphone use on physical and mental health.
According to the results of the study as people start using smartphones excessively, they experience more boredom, avoidance of uncomfortable situations, and the need for entertainment, etc.
The study further points towards “insecure attachment positively correlated with problematic smartphone use in students with unhealthy family function but not with mother-infant bonding or maternal mental health."
The growing trend of watching shorter videos, which end in a few seconds is also affecting the attention-life span of individuals. Watching short videos also trigger a constant level of dopamine hormone and it creates a loop where people are just stuck to their phones, watching one short video after another.
As these short videos receive millions of views, an advertising ecosystem also develops around them and companies start to push short videos more to generate maximum revenue.
