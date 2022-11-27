'Made me put down my phone', Anand Mahindra shares depressing cartoon

Every now and then, we come across research that warns about the harmful effects of overusing smartphones. Nowadays, small children can be seen with a smartphone in their hands when they are watching a video or playing a game. The trend is disturbing and the Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra shared a cartoon portraying the same trend. Mahindra called the cartoon "seriously depressing" and made him put down his phone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}